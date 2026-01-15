Kenya's Standard newspaper didn't publish headline accusing former deputy president of 'staged attacks' - viral front page fabricated

IN SHORT: An image circulating online appears to show the 12 January 2026 edition of the Standard newspaper, while its headline claims former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has been "staging attacks". But the front page has been doctored.

In the first half of January 2026, Kenya's former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua was at the centre of a public dispute with president William Ruto's administration. Gachagua raised concerns about his security and alleged disruptions at his events.

On 9 January in central Kenya, Gachagua's motorcade was reportedly teargassed on the way to a rally in Kirinyaga, and a day later, he addressed supporters in Kagio while wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, an unusual image that drew wide attention and scrutiny.

The dispute fuelled intense debate online, with supporters and critics framing it as a sign of deepening political fractures ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

It is in this context that a front page, which appears to be the cover of Kenya's Standard newspaper, has been circulating online.

The front page is dated 12 January 2026 and features a photo of Gachagua. It is headlined: "Gachagua's Staged Attacks Spark Controversy."

Its summary reads:

Political analysts say the optics surrounding former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are increasingly attracting scrutiny. While publicly accusing the State of insecurity, he has been appearing at rallies in heavy tactical gear and a bulletproof vest - an image critics argue conveys personal self-preservation rather than reassurance to the public. At the same time, allegations have emerged linking his allies to staged disruptions in churches, claims critics say are designed to provoke chaos, endanger worshippers and later shift blame to the government.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until he was impeached in October 2024. He remains a prominent political figure.

Since the impeachment, Gachagua has become a staunch critic of Ruto's administration. He has been working with other opposition leaders to challenge Ruto in the 2027 general election.

The front page has been posted on Facebook groups and pages, but is it authentic? We checked.

Fake front page

Africa Check compared the circulating front page with a genuine one from the Standard newspaper and noted significant differences in font, a sign that it could be fake.

We traced the origin of this front page to a Facebook page called Daily Standard, which has previously posted many digitally altered front pages mimicking the design of the Standard.

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these accounts and the platform and located the authentic front page for 12 January 2026.

The genuine 12 January issue had the headline: "Junet's rough ride." It focuses on national assembly minority leader Junet Mohamed and links his political troubles to internal party dynamics.

The front page circulating on social media has been altered and should be ignored.