Africa: Traditional Use of Nhundurwa Fruit for Reducing Toothache and Pain but Little Solid Evidence for Viral Health Claims

Traditional use of nhundurwa fruit for reducing toothache and pain but little solid evidence for viral health claims

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claim that liquids from the fruit - inhaled, bathed in or applied vaginally - can be used to treat a variety of health conditions, including toothache and itching. While the fruit has long been used in traditional medicine, most of these recommendations are not supported by medical research.

A post circulating on Facebook claims that the nhundurwa fruit "saves many people". It explains how boiling the fruit and inhaling its steam can alleviate toothache, and that bathing in it will stop your body from itching. It also suggests squeezing the fruit's juice onto the labia, the folds of skin surrounding the vagina.

The post has over 270,000 views, and the same claim can be found elsewhere on Facebook here and here.

The nhundurwa fruit comes from the wild shrub called Solanum incanum (or Solanum aculeastrum), also known as poison apple or snake apple. While the plant is poisonous, there is evidence of its fruit being used in traditional medicine. But can it really be used in the way the Facebook posts claim?

Toothache

To treat dental pain, the post recommends boiling the nhundurwa fruit and inhaling the steam over three days.

The nhundurwa fruit has traditionally been used to relieve toothache. A 2021 review of 38 studies, the majority of which were conducted in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Western Cape provinces, found that it has been used for relieving pain associated with inflammation, including "topically for toothache".

A 2024 review of lab studies conducted in test tubes found that the plant had anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. This means it can help reduce swelling that can cause pain and can fight bacteria. The review found that the plant was used for various medical issues, including toothache, with the fruit being the most used part of the plant and prepared by boiling and drinking.

Neither review mentioned inhaling steam from boiled nhundurwa fruit as a method to treat toothache, and warned that more studies were needed to ensure the fruit's efficacy and safety.

Treatment of the labia

The labia can refer to two parts of the female reproductive system, the labia majora and the labia minora. The labia majora is found on the outer part of the vulva, the external genital area, while the labia minora is deeper in the vulva, close to the vaginal opening. The Facebook post says that nhundurwa fruit "is used for ladies labi'a just take the juice and pull your labi'a it's sore but effective" but does not explain what this is meant to accomplish. However, the vulva has thin skin, making it susceptible to irritation and infection.

According to Harvard University's School of Medicine, there are a range of conditions that could cause vulvar itching and similar irritation. These include psoriasis, a condition where the body's immune system causes areas of the skin to produce new cells faster than usual, resulting in thick and scaly skin. In the vulva, psoriasis most commonly affects the labia minora.

Another condition is lichen planus, which can affect the skin, hair, nails, mouth and genitals. In the case of the genitals, it appears in the form of lacy white patches and, sometimes, painful sores. Untreated, lichen planus changes the shape of the vulva and can result in the labia minora almost disappearing.

The treatments used for psoriasis on other parts of the body may be too harsh for the vulva, so a medical professional needs to prescribe the correct treatment and dosage. In the case of lichen planus, the condition is diagnosed with a biopsy, or taking a small sample from the body for testing, which is done by a specialist healthcare professional.

A 2021 study found that, although many people believe botanical substances to be safe because they are "natural", they can result in skin irritation when used as a treatment.

Bodily itching

Itching, medically referred to as pruritus, can be caused by dry skin or other skin conditions, such as eczema and allergic reactions.

According to a 2020 medical article, extracts of the fruit, stem and leaves of the nhundurwa plant have antimicrobial properties. This means that they can fight off certain unhealthy microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi. A scientific review, published in May 2025, said that the plant has been used in traditional medicine to treat various ailments, including skin problems.

But there is no evidence that bathing in boiled nhundurwa fruit can treat itching.

Research also shows that itching can be caused by underlying conditions, including anaemia, or iron deficiency; haematologic malignancy, a group of cancers that start in the blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system; and kidney diseases. The treatment for itchy skin depends on the cause.

Traditional medicine and scientific research

Using plants as medicine is a long-standing practice in many countries. A 2019 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that 88% of member states reported that traditional medicine was used in their countries, the equivalent of 170 countries worldwide.

According to a 2020 medical article, medicinal plants and plant remedies, including the nhundurwa plant, "have been in use in Ethiopia for centuries". A 2021 medical assessment report stated that "traditional medicine remains the first point of call for a significant proportion of the population seeking primary healthcare needs" in South Africa.

The WHO has said that traditional medicine should be used in "a science-based manner to avoid patient harm and ensure safe, effective, and quality health care". It added that the efficacy and safety of traditional medicine must still be proven through rigorous scientific research.