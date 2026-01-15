Tanzania: Opposition to Chair Key Watchdog Committees

Dodoma — THE 13th Parliament has constituted 17 parliamentary committees, with two of the most sensitive oversight bodies -- the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) placed under the leadership of opposition Members of Parliament.

The new line-up also features the return of several seasoned legislators who previously chaired committees during the 12th Parliament.

According to the list released by Parliament yesterday, Ms Devotha Minja (Special Seats- CHAUMMA) has been appointed chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), with Khalifan Aeshi (Sumbawanga Urban-- CCM), serving as deputy chairperson.

Tunduru North MP Mr Ado Shaibu (ACT-Wazalendo) will lead the Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC), assisted by Abdallah Chikota (Nanyamba--CCM).

This marks the first time in recent years that the two powerful oversight committees are chaired by members from two different opposition parties, positions that have long been dominated by CHADEMA lawmakers.

During the 12th Parliament, PAC was chaired by Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, while LAAC was led by Halima Mdee, both from CHADEMA.

Other committees constituted include the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, Ethics and Powers, which will be chaired by Anne Kilango Malecela (Same East--CCM), with Christina Mndeme (Special Seats-- CCM) as deputy chairperson.

The Public Investment Committee (PIC) will be chaired by Masanja Kadogosa (Bariadi Rural--CCM), deputised by Douglas Masaburi (Kivule--CCM), while the Subsidiary Legislation Committee will be headed by Cecilia Pareso (Special Seats -CCM), assisted by Yahya Zuberi (Morogoro South-- CCM).

In the Constitution, Legal Affairs and Governance Committee, legal experts have taken charge, with Dr Damas Ndumbaro (Songea Urban--CCM) appointed chairperson and Edwin Swale (Lupembe--CCM) as deputy chairperson. Several experienced MPs have retained their previous committee leadership roles.

Mashimba Ndaki (Maswa West--CCM) remains chairperson of the Budget Committee, with Ally Hassan King (Jang'ombe--CCM) serving as deputy chairperson. Mr Seleman Kakoso, MP for Mpanda (CCM), returns as chairperson of the Infrastructure Committee, deputised by Abubakari Asenga (Kilombero--CCM).

Timotheo Mzava (Korogwe Rural--CCM) also retains his position as chairperson of the Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee, assisted by Mary Masanja (Special Seats--CCM). Former Deputy Minister for Energy, Subira Mgalu (Bagamoyo--CCM), has been appointed chairperson of the Energy and Minerals Committee, with Simoni Lusengekile (Busega-- CCM) as her deputy.

The Health and HIV/ AIDS Committee will be led by Dr Johannes Lukumay (Arumeru West--CCM), deputised by Zeyana Abdallah Hamid (Special Seats Higher Learning Institutions Zanzibar -CCM).

In the education sector, Husna Sekiboko (Special Seats -CCM) has been appointed chairperson of the Education, Culture and Sports Committee, assisted by Cornel Magembe (Chato North--CCM).

Jackson Kiswaga (Kalenga--CCM) returns to chair the Water and Environment Committee, with Professor Pius Yanda (Buhigwe-- CCM) as deputy chairperson, while Hawa Machafu (Special Seats - CCM) has been named chairperson of the Social Welfare and Community Development Committee, deputised by Regina Malima.

Former Parliamentary Chairperson in the 12th Parliament, Najma Murtaza Giga (Special Seats--CCM), has been appointed chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Committee, with Paschal Chinyele, MP for Dodoma Urban --CCM, serving as deputy chairperson.

The Industries, Trade and Agriculture Committee continues under the leadership of Deodatus Mwanyika (Njombe Urban--CCM), with Mariam Ditopile (Kondoa Urban--CCM), returning as his deputy.

For Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), the committee will be chaired by Florence Kyombo (Misenyi--CCM), assisted by Jafari Chege (Rorya--CCM).