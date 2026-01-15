Namibia: Swapo Veteran Hishoono Dies

Former presidential adviser and ex-secretary of the Swapo Party Elders Council, Kanana Hishoono, has died.

Hishoono died in the north of the country on Wednesday.

He was 94 years old, although official records list his age as 89.

Confirming his death, his son, Abed Hishoono, said the family has accepted his death while mourning the loss of a father and celebrating a life well lived.

"My father passed on yesterday at the age of 89 according to national documents, but by birth he was 94," he said.

"We have accepted his death, but losing a father is painful. Still, we celebrate his life, a life well lived."

Hishoono said his father went into exile when he (Abed) was just two years old and returned when he was 15.

"It was a great joy to see him return. When he came back, he quickly assumed the role of a father to us.

"He guided us in many things, especially in politics. He was our adviser and teacher," he said.

"Everything I know about politics, I learned from him. Even my English, I learned from him."

Hishoono said his father also taught him to be cautious in dealing with people.

"He taught me to tread carefully and not to step on other people's toes, including during difficult moments, such as when I was sued. He was always there for us," he said.

Hishoono served as a political adviser to founding president Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

He is survived by his wife and seven children.