South Africa: Tebogo Malaka Resigns Before Hearing Over R836 Million Hospital Project

Tebogo Malaka resigns as IDT CEO before disciplinary hearing linked to a failed R836-million hospital oxygen project.

The Public Works minister says her resignation will not stop criminal or civil action against her.

Tebogo Malaka, the suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust, resigned days before she was due to face a disciplinary hearing.

Her resignation takes effect on 31 January and comes with no exit package, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson confirmed.

The hearing followed a forensic report by PwC into a government project to install oxygen plants at 55 hospitals.

The project cost R836-million and was described in the report as a clear case of serious wrongdoing in the public sector.

The report found major irregularities in how the project was handled.

Malaka was suspended after the findings came to light.

She also made headlines last year after Daily Maverick reported that she allegedly tried to bribe a journalist with cash hidden in a white Dior bag to stop stories about her business dealings.

Minister Macpherson said Malaka's resignation does not protect her from consequences.

"She will not escape accountability," he said. "Her resignation does not stop possible criminal or civil action."

Macpherson called on law enforcement agencies to act quickly on the findings of the forensic report.

He also praised the IDT board, saying it has helped restore some stability since being appointed last year.

Investigations linked to the project are expected to continue.