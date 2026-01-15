South Africa: Farmers Warn Foot and Mouth Disease Is Out of Control

Foot and mouth disease has spread to seven provinces leaving farmers struggling with losses rising food prices and export bans.

Farmers say government delays and vaccine shortages are allowing the disease to spread while they are barred from acting themselves.

Farmers across South Africa say foot and mouth disease is getting out of control and the government is failing to stop it.

The disease is now active in seven provinces. These include KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

The outbreak spread nationwide in early 2025 after infected cattle from KwaZulu-Natal were sold at an auction.

Farmers say the impact has been devastating.

Export bans are in place. Meat and dairy prices are rising. Many farmers fear losing their livelihoods.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen first denied the scale of the crisis. He later admitted the situation was serious.

"This is a battle we are not winning," he said.

Steenhuisen has promised a national vaccination drive starting in February 2026. But farmers and experts say this is too late.

Because foot and mouth disease is controlled by the state, farmers are not allowed to buy or give vaccines themselves.

Even when animals are sick or dying, farmers must wait for government help.

Steenhuisen said just over 931,000 cattle have been vaccinated so far. Experts say this is only a small part of the national herd.

They estimate it would cost at least R5.4-billion to vaccinate all cattle in the country.

Testing systems are also under pressure. Experts say farmers are waiting weeks for lab results, allowing the disease to spread further.

Freedom Front Plus MP Dr Wynand Boshoff blamed poor leadership and weak state institutions.

He said testing delays mean animals recover while others become infected.

The Southern Africa Agri Initiative has now called for the outbreak to be declared a national disaster.

Chief executive Francois Rossouw said this would allow faster funding, more staff, stricter movement controls and better communication.

"It would allow vaccines, roadblocks, disinfectants and lab support to be rolled out quickly," he said.

Rossouw said family farmers are suffering most and are being left to cope on their own.