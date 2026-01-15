Rwanda: Six-Month HIV Prevention Injection Set for Rollout By Year-End

The government plans to introduce lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable drug for HIV prevention, in the last quarter of the year, according to Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The injection, given once every six months, will be added to the country's existing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) options.

In an interview with The New Times, Dr Zephanie Nzeyimana, the HIV Key Population Strategic Officer at RBC, said the timeline allows authorities to complete regulatory approvals and prepare health facilities before the drug is rolled out.

"Lenacapavir is likely to be available in the country in quarter four of this year. Some processes still need to be completed before it can be introduced in health facilities," Dr Nzeyimana said.

He added that lenacapavir will be offered alongside existing PrEP methods, providing additional HIV prevention options and allowing people to choose the method that best suits their needs, which can improve access and support consistent use of prevention services.

"Once introduced, lenacapavir will be offered alongside daily oral PrEP and injectable cabotegravir, and eligibility will be determined using a risk-based approach to ensure it reaches people at substantial risk of acquiring HIV, including female sex workers, men who have sex with men, and HIV-negative individuals in sero-discordant relationships," Dr Nzeyimana said.

Sero-discordant relationships are where one person has HIV and the other does not.

He added that access will not be limited to these groups, as healthcare providers will assess individual risk using behavioural and epidemiological criteria to identify others who could benefit from the drug.

Nzeyimana explained that lenacapavir has been tested in clinical trials and approved to provide six months of protection per injection, noting that when the injection is given on schedule, users remain fully protected throughout the six months.

He noted that follow-up will focus on safety and ongoing care, for example, users will receive counselling at the time of injection and guidance on reporting any unusual symptoms or side effects.

"Health workers will also provide risk-reduction advice and screen for other sexually transmitted infections when necessary."

Nzeyimana added that lenacapavir will be provided free of charge, with access not depending on a person's ability to pay. Some related services may still be covered under existing health insurance schemes, including community-based health insurance.

"RBC and its partners will train healthcare providers to give clear, consistent information at health facilities and during community outreach, while also raising awareness about the new prevention option and addressing any misinformation," he said.

Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have already approved lenacapavir or are preparing for its introduction. Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Eswatini have completed regulatory approvals and received initial shipments, while Botswana, Malawi, Tanzania, and Uganda have also authorised the drug. Other countries, including Kenya and Namibia, have submitted regulatory applications or are finalising preparations for rollout.

Lenacapavir was first approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 18, 2025, under the brand name Yeztugo for use as a twice-yearly injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV in adults and adolescents at risk of infection.