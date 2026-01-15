Rwanda: Can the Coffee Sector Sustain Its Strongest Harvest in Years?

Fulgence Sebazungu, a coffee farmer in Ngororero District, is celebrating a strong jump in output after harvesting more than a tonne of additional coffee in 2025.

Sebazungu, who also chairs the Rwanda Coffee Cooperatives Federation, told The New Times that his production rose from 4.8 tonnes in 2024 to about six tonnes in 2025, harvested from 1.2 hectares.

He attributed the improvement to favourable weather, improved farming practices and better prices.

"This year, several factors worked in our favour," Sebazungu said. "The climate was good, farmers have gained better knowledge, and prices have improved. Sometimes coffee also performs unexpectedly well when conditions align."

He added that recent policy changes in the coffee market, particularly the removal of zoning restrictions that limited where farmers could sell their coffee, have helped boost production.

"Since zoning was stopped about two years ago, competition has increased," he said. "Buyers can now come from other zones if they offer better prices, which encourages farmers to put in more effort."

Sebazungu noted that coffee production tends to follow natural cycles, where a strong harvest is often followed by a weaker season as trees recover.

"When coffee produces heavily in one season, the following year can be weaker because the trees are rebuilding. That means even better production can come the year after," he explained.

For many years, his output had stagnated at around four tonnes, making the jump to six tonnes particularly significant.

To sustain such gains, Sebazungu stressed the need for consistent farm management.

"Coffee needs constant care, just like a child," he said. "If you look after it well, it will grow and reward you."

He warned that limited access to fertilisers could undermine productivity if not addressed. Under the new fertiliser policy, farmers now pay 50 per cent of the cost, with the government covering the rest.

Since the policy took effect in September 2025, Sebazungu said distributors may initially have limited supplies amid concerns that farmers accustomed to fully subsidised fertilisers would delay purchases.

Ensuring steady fertiliser availability, alongside good agricultural practices, would not only sustain production but also improve quality and prices, he added.

Justin Musabyimana, the chief executive officer of Mahembe Coffee, which farms and exports coffee from 40 hectares in Nyamasheke and Karongi districts, said climate variability remains a key risk.

"Coffee has been affected by rainfall during the dry season," he said. "Heavy rains between July and August reduce output, yet coffee needs dry conditions during that period."

However, he said improved prices are restoring farmers' confidence, with some switching from bananas back to coffee.

"This year, production could rise further because farmers are seeing that coffee can once again be profitable," Musabyimana said.

He also raised concerns over fertiliser shortages, citing delays during the critical application period between September and December.

"Many farmers have not yet received even half of the fertilisers they need," he said.

Coffee production rebounds nationwide

Rwanda's coffee sector recorded its strongest performance in six years in 2025, reviving hopes of a sustained recovery after a prolonged decline.

The country exported 23,860 tonnes of green coffee in 2025, earning more than $148.6 million (about Rwf216 billion), according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

This was a sharp increase from 2024, when exports stood at 17,142 tonnes valued at $89.8 million (about Rwf130.9 billion). The 2025 figures also brought production close to 2019 levels, when exports reached about 23,400 tonnes before a steady decline set in.

NAEB Chief Executive Officer Claude Bizimana said the rebound places Rwanda on track to meet its Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) targets of exporting 32,000 tonnes of coffee and generating $192 million in revenues by 2029.

Production fell consistently after 2019, dropping from 23,375 tonnes that year to 20,334 tonnes in 2020, 19,467 tonnes in 2021, 18,945 tonnes in 2022, 17,482 tonnes in 2023 and 17,840 tonnes in 2024.

While export revenues rose in some years, the gains were largely driven by higher global prices rather than increased volumes. In 2022, for example, earnings jumped by 34 per cent to over $105 million, even though export volumes grew by just two per cent.

Average coffee prices rose to $5.58 per kilogramme in 2022, up from $4.48 the previous year, according to NAEB.

Ageing trees and input gaps

Bizimana said ageing coffee trees were a major contributor to the production slump.

"A large number of coffee trees had become old and less productive," he said, noting that a national rehabilitation programme launched in 2023 aims to restore about 4,000 hectares of plantations by 2029.

Climate variability and limited access to fertilisers have also constrained output. Bizimana acknowledged that previous support mechanisms fell short of farmers' needs.

To address this, NAEB partnered with Tubura to introduce the fertiliser cost-sharing scheme, which he said has significantly improved access. Training in good agricultural practices has also been expanded to boost productivity.

Markets, prices and value addition

Beyond production, NAEB is prioritising market access to sustain gains. Bizimana said limited markets in the past left some farmers dependent on factories that delayed payments.

NAEB is now expanding market opportunities for smallholders and reviewing farm gate prices. Coffee cherries currently sell for about Rwf750 per kilogramme.

The agency is also promoting quality through initiatives such as the Best of Rwanda competition, which connects top-performing farmers to premium buyers. Winners can sell green coffee for $15 to $20 per kilogramme, compared to $7 to $8 on the conventional market.

NAEB is further encouraging value addition and domestic consumption. While green coffee fetches $7 to $8 per kilogramme, roasted coffee can earn $12 to $13 internationally, and even more when consumed locally.

To stimulate local demand, baristas and coffee shop operators are receiving training, while partnerships with platforms such as Alibaba are helping market roasted coffee.

However, exporting roasted coffee to Europe remains challenging, as many buyers prefer green coffee for local roasting.