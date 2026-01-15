East Africa: Boost Youth Agripreneurs, EAC Partner States Told

Arusha — EAST African Community (EAC) partner states have been urged to work closely with financial institutions to design affordable and flexible loan products tailored specifically for young agripreneurs.

This will be part of efforts to address limited access to finance, one of the main barriers to youth participation in agriculture. The call was made in Nairobi, Kenya, during the East African Youth in AgriFood Systems Expo 2025 (EAYASE 2025), organised by the EAC in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The Expo brought together youth agribusiness exhibitors from across EAC partner states, including young women and vulnerable youth, alongside policymakers, private sector players and development partners.

The platform facilitated knowledge exchange, innovation showcases, capacity building, policy dialogue and investment matchmaking aimed at strengthening youth employment and agribusiness development in the region.

Participants urged partner states to strengthen policy and regulatory frameworks that support the integration of climate-smart agriculture and advanced technologies, such as drones, digital systems and precision tools into agri-food systems.

Governments were also encouraged to introduce targeted incentives, including tax exemptions, affordable credit and investments in enabling infrastructure, to enhance youth innovation and competitiveness across agricultural value chains.

The meeting further called on the EAC Secretariat and partner states to mobilise dedicated financial and technical resources to establish a regional flagship programme on youth agribusiness.

The initiative is expected to accelerate innovation, investment and inclusive growth within the sector. In addition, the EAC Secretariat, in collaboration with AGRA, was requested to establish the EAYASE 2025 Network of Youth Champions to support structured mentorship and long-term engagement for young innovators.

Delegates also affirmed the need to institutionalise the Expo as a permanent regional platform for tracking progress and strengthening youth inclusion in agri-food systems.

Speaking during the official opening, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Mr Andrea Ariik, reiterated the central role of agriculture in the region, noting that the sector continues to sustain millions of East Africans while anchoring food security and economic growth.

"Limited access to finance, markets and technical skills remains a major obstacle for our young people. That is why youth empowerment is at the centre of the EAC Youth Strategy and fully aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063," he said.

Representing the Government of Kenya, Dr Peter Orangi, Assistant Director at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said young people across the region are transforming agriculture through modern technology and innovation, shifting from passive participation to active entrepreneurship.

Speaking on behalf of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Kenya Country Office, Senior Agricultural Economist Mr Joel Imitira described youth as strategic partners in reshaping Africa's food systems and emphasised the importance of digital solutions in addressing market information gaps.

Meanwhile, AGRA's Director of Policy and State Capability, Mr Boaz Keizire, announced the rollout of a new Youth Performance Index to track progress on youth empowerment, while commending the EAC for its leadership in advancing regional integration.

Director at the Rockefeller Foundation, Ms Betty Kibaara, encouraged young entrepreneurs to embrace agribusiness as a pathway to Africa's future prosperity, urging them to remain patient, strategic and resilient.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call to institutionalise the EAYASE as a permanent regional platform for driving youth inclusion, innovation, partnerships and accountability across agrifood systems.