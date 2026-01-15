Tanzania: 'Deliver On Election Promises'

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday directed newly appointed leaders to implement, without delay, the promises made to citizens during the General Election campaign.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at Chamwino State House in Dodoma Region, she said the leaders must discharge their duties in line with their oaths of office and fulfil the commitments made to the public.

"You must carry out your responsibilities in accordance with your oaths and ensure that the promises made to citizens during the general election campaign are implemented without delay," the President said.

She said leadership changes are part of the normal process of improving government performance and enhancing efficiency in service delivery to citizens.

"These appointments have been made on the basis of competence, experience, integrity and a proven track record in public service," she said.

President Samia said the appointment of Professor Palamagamba Kabudi as Minister of State in the President's Office for Special Duties was informed by his extensive experience, leadership maturity and deep understanding of national issues.

"This role is intended to strengthen strategic advisory functions and other key responsibilities of government," she said.

Turning to sector-specific directives, the President instructed the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, to oversee preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Tanzania will cohost.

"You are required to ensure proper preparations for AFCON 2027, promote youth sports talent and use sports as a tool for employment creation and national unity," she said.

She also addressed the Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, emphasising the ministry's responsibility for national peace and security.

"Your ministry has a sensitive duty to safeguard peace, stability and national cohesion, uphold justice and the rule of law, and protect the security of citizens and their property," President Samia said.

On the appointment of Dr Richard Muyungi as Permanent Secretary in the Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment), Dr Samia said the move aims to strengthen policy coordination in addressing environmental challenges and climate change.

Addressing newly appointed ambassadors, she urged them to uphold Tanzania's dignity abroad.

"You carry the responsibility of representing the country, defending national interests and strengthening diplomatic relations in the countries where you will be posted," she said.

President Samia also reminded all sworn-in leaders of the responsibility they bear.

"You carry the high expectations of Tanzanians and must work diligently, professionally and patriotically," she said. Last week, President Samia made a minor cabinet reshuffle by appointing and revoking appointments of some senior government officials.