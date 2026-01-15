Tanzania: TNCC Hailed for Its Certification System, Trade Promotion

Zanzibar — THE Unguja South Regional Commissioner, Hamida Mussa Shuduma, has expressed her admiration for the various services provided by the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), saying she was particularly impressed by the Certificate of Origin service and its importance in promoting trade and improving citizens' economic well-being.

Hamida made the remarks during her visit to the TNCC pavilion at the Zanzibar International Trade Fair (ZITF), where she noted that the service is a vital tool for traders, especially in facilitating international trade.

Speaking on behalf of TNCC, the institution's Head of Public Relations and Communications Unit, Matina Nkurlu, said:

"TNCC continues to focus on serving the business community by providing value-added services, including the Certificate of Origin, which acts as a catalyst for opening international markets and enhancing the competitiveness of Tanzanian products."

She further recommended that residents of the South Unguja Region be encouraged to access the service through business councils, to increase awareness and fully benefit from opportunities available in both domestic and international markets.