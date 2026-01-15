Kenya: Eabl CFO and Executive Director Risper Ohaga to Exit in June

Nairobi — East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Risper Ohaga, will leave the company effective June 30, 2026.

In a statement, EABL said Ohaga will be pursuing other career opportunities outside the brewer, ending a tenure in which she has held both roles since 2020.

"During her tenure, Risper has distinguished herself through strong financial leadership and decisive execution, optimising the company's balance sheet and funding during and after the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure strategy delivery while maintaining cost discipline," said EABL Company Secretary Angela Namwakira.

She added that Ohaga played a key role in strengthening governance and controls, developing talent, and deepening investor relations, with the finance function earning multiple financial reporting awards under her leadership.

Ohaga's departure follows Diageo's sale of its 65 percent majority stake in EABL to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings in a transaction valued at about Sh296.5 billion. In December, Diageo said it was exiting the East African beer market as part of efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and dispose of non-core assets.

For the financial year ended June 30, 2025, EABL reported a net profit of Sh12.2 billion, a 12 percent increase compared with the previous financial year.