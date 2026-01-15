Tunisia: President Kais Saied Demands Swift Solutions for Medicine Stock and Health Services

Tunis — President Kais Saied, on Wednesday afternoon, chaired a meeting at Carthage Palace with Mustapha Ferjani, Minister of Health, Issam Lahmar, Minister of Social Affairs, along with Mrs. Amel Fattoum, Director General of the Central Pharmacy of Tunisia, Mrs. Rym Ghachem Attia, President of the National Medical Council, Mrs. Samia Miled, Director General of the National Agency for Medicines and Health Products, Mustapha Laroussi, President of the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists and Mohamed Zoubeir Guiga, President of the Tunisian Chamber of Private Pharmacy Owners.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic stressed the need to rebuild the public health sector in all its components with a new mindset, in line with the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people and to restructure social coverage, which is itself a legitimate demand and a fundamental human right.

The Head of State also emphasised the necessity of prioritising the supreme interest of the country over any other considerations and of addressing all issues based on the firm belief that "we must work to restore the soundness and effectiveness of all public facilities after the destruction they suffered over decades and successive periods," according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic addressed, during this meeting, some of the obstacles that occasionally emerge, stressing that they must be overcome as quickly as possible, with accountability, so as not to be repeated and with an objective and scientific foresight for the future.

He also instructed that the solutions expected by the Tunisian people be reached as soon as possible, whether at the level of social coverage or through ensuring a strategic stock of medicines, alongside improving health services across all regions of the country.

This meeting was also an opportunity for the Head of State to recall the role of a significant number of doctors, pharmacists, and nurses whose names were immortalised in history through their participation in the national liberation struggle for independence.

He also mentioned a number of leading figures in medicine and pharmacy who founded the Tunisian medical school, until Tunisia became a destination for many non-Tunisian students and even one of the prominent places to which many people turn from abroad for treatment.

The President of the Republic concluded by reaffirming that the battle for national liberation will continue and that there is a firm determination to respond to all the demands of the Tunisian people without yielding to those who harbour illness in their hearts, whether inside or outside the country.

"For such people, no treatment, medicine, or remedy is effective; the antidote to them is the awareness of the Tunisian people," he said.