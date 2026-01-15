South Africa: Celebrating Limpopo's Top Matric Achievers - - a Tale of Resilience and Hard Work

Limpopo has celebrated a record-breaking 2025 matric pass rate of 86.15%, continuing a steady upward trend despite historical resource challenges. Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya hailed the results as a symbol of 'consistent progress', with all districts performing above 80%.

Matric learner Mutshidzi Ramovha thought she was being scammed when she received a call from the Department of Basic Education inviting her to the official results announcement ceremony.

Although she had worked hard during the year, Ramovha didn't think she would be among Limpopo province's top performers, let alone get an invite to such a prestigious occasion.

Ramovha is the third-best performing matriculant in the province, who scored an improved total average matric pass rate of 86.15% in the 2025 matric results. She is the province's top accounting student. The province ranked 8th nationally with an improved pass rate of 1% from 2023.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Limpopo, a province characterised by a lack of resources, underdevelopment and high levels of poverty due to its predominantly rural nature, achieved a 69.4% matric pass rate in 2018, which then improved to 73.2% in 2019, but regressed to 68.2% in 2020. The decline worsened when the province scored 66.7% in 2021.

But in 2023, it achieved an improved 79.5% pass rate, earning the province the title of best improved province with a 7.4% improvement from 2022.

'Consistent progress'

Provincial education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said at an event to announce the results in Polokwane on Tuesday that...