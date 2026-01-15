Namibia: Venaani Wants Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to Start Parliament Early

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani has called on president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to recall parliamentarians to resume their National Assembly work early.

This because of the unresolved youth unemployment crisis, he says.

Last November, the president complained about the parliament's low legislative output and lack of new laws being brought to parliament.

Venaani says the president has the constitutional powers to recall the National Assembly to start working earlier.

"We therefore call upon the president to exercise these powers and recall parliament earlier than the scheduled opening in February," he says in a statement on Wednesday.

Venaani says the parliament should convene at least one to two weeks earlier to enable members to deliberate and pass critical legislation that impacts employment, service delivery, and social protection.

Delaying the commencement of parliament undermines the urgency of national challenges, he says.

"Citizens are tired of empty explanations while real problems remain unresolved."

Venaani says youth unemployment is a daily crisis affecting thousands of capable, educated, and willing young people.

He says the government can no longer rely on excuses while young people suffer.