South Africa: Lerato Nxumalo Says Washing Her Husband Underwear Is Annoying

Actress Lerato Nxumalo shares a live video complaining about washing her husband's underwear after getting married.

Social media users react with mixed views as some criticise her while others say the moment was playful and relatable.

A video of actress and social media influencer Lerato Nxumalo talking about washing her husband's underwear has caused a stir online.

The newly married star was on a live session when she was seen doing laundry. In the video, she is holding her husband's black underwear before putting it into the washing machine.

Nxumalo, who usually keeps her husband out of the spotlight, is heard complaining about having to wash the underwear.

"Why can't you wash your own underwear?" she asks in the clip. "Boys are annoying. I have to put all the undies into the washing machine because I am not washing all his undies by hand. I am not crazy."

The video was later shared widely on social media and quickly got mixed reactions.

Some users criticised Nxumalo and said the video was disrespectful to her husband. Others felt certain things should be kept private in a marriage.

"Showing it to us is wild," one social media user commented.

Another wrote: "This is the kind of thing you keep away from the internet as a married woman."

However, many people came to her defence.

Supporters said the moment was playful and light hearted. They said Nxumalo was simply sharing a relatable moment from married life that many couples experience.