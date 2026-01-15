Tanzania, Korea Unveil a Joint Bid to Bring Rufiji Water to Dar Residents

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA, and Korea have held discussions on the implementation of the Rufiji Water Project as a long-term plan to improve the provision of clean and safe water services for residents of the city of Dar es Salaam.

The project is part of the implementation of the National Water Grid strategy, under which water will be drawn from the Rufiji River source and distributed to Dar es Salaam and surrounding areas to supply water services.

The move came following a meeting between the Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, and the Korean Ambassador to Tanzania, Eun Ju Ahn, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the water sector through the implementation of various projects.

Held in Dodoma, the discussion focused on areas of cooperation between Tanzania and Korea, particularly in enhancing clean water and sanitation services, water resources management, water security, rainwater harvesting, and new investment opportunities in the water sector.

For her part, Ambassador Eun Ju Ahn commended Minister Aweso for the significant work he is doing in the water sector and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Buguruni Sewerage Project.