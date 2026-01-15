Tanzania Judges Conference Sees NCAA Promoting Its Rich Attractions

Dodoma — THE Ngorongoro Conservation Authority (NCAA) has seized the opportunity to promote its world-class tourism attractions during the annual conference of the Tanzania Judges and Magistrates Association in Dodoma.

The conference, which opened on January 13, 2026, and runs until January 16, has brought together legal experts from across the country to discuss justice, the rule of law, and reforms in the judicial system.

Leading the NCAA delegation, Senior Assistant Commissioner for Conservation in charge of Tourism and Marketing, Mariam Kobelo, alongside Senior Conservation Officer - Legal, Usaje Mwambene, highlighted Ngorongoro's unique attractions, investment opportunities, and tourism services.

They emphasized the area's status as one of Africa's top destinations, recognized for its unmatched natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The NCAA also used the platform to educate legal stakeholders on the legal frameworks that protect Tanzania's natural resources.

Delegates learned about iconic sites such as the Ngorongoro Crater, Empakai and Olmoti craters, Endoro waterfalls, the Ndutu plains known for the wildebeest migration, shifting sand areas, Olduvai Gorge Museum, and other heritage landmarks.

By engaging the judiciary, the NCAA aims to strengthen collaboration in safeguarding the country's natural heritage while boosting domestic and international tourism.

The initiative highlights how conservation and development can go hand in hand, creating opportunities for investment and sustainable growth in Tanzania's tourism sector.