Tanzania: Airtel Tanzania Launches New Communication Towers in Simanjiro and Mara

Mara — Airtel Tanzania has launched two new telecommunications towers in Simanjiro-Lebosoiti and Mugumu Ward in Mara Region, a move expected to significantly improve access to mobile communication and internet services for residents in the two areas.

The investment forms part of Airtel Tanzania's ongoing strategy to expand network coverage nationwide, with a particular focus on underserved and previously unconnected communities.

The Simanjiro (Lebosoiti) tower will serve surrounding villages, including Ambuleti and Loksale, enabling residents to make reliable phone calls, access mobile money services and connect to the internet more easily.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Simanjiro Zone Sales Manager, Paulo Emanuel, emphasized the importance of the development for local communities noting that the tower is a major step towards improving communication and access to digital services for residents of Terrat and neighbouring areas.

These services will support social development and improve access to essential services," he said.

Airtel Mara Zone Branch Manager, Emmanuel John, said the tower will play a key role in connecting residents to various opportunities.

"The newly launched Mugumu tower will serve four neighbouring communities, improving network coverage and service quality in the area. This network expansion will enable communities in Mugumu and surrounding areas to stay connected, access mobile financial services and participate fully in the digital economy," he said.

Speaking at the launch event in Lebosoiti, the Village Executive Officer, Hosea Nisolo, commended Airtel Tanzania for the investment, noting that it would have a positive impact on daily life and community development.

"This tower will greatly strengthen communication in our area. Residents will now be able to make reliable calls, use mobile services and access the internet more easily, which will support business activities and improve access to information," he said.

A resident of Lebosoiti village in Simanjiro, Lengere Ngisei, expressed the community's excitement, noting that most villagers rely on livestock keeping and farming for their livelihoods.

"We have struggled for a long time to access network services in our village without success, but today Airtel has decided to connect us with our relatives who live far away through this new tower," he said.

Airtel Tanzania continues to prioritize network expansion as part of its commitment to promoting digital inclusion, ensuring that communities across the country have access to affordable, reliable and high-quality communication and internet services. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, Airtel remains focused on connecting people, empowering communities and contributing to national development.