Tanzania Lures Indonesian Investments in Agro-Processing, Mining, Energy, Tourism Sectors

Dodoma — TANZANIA, has invited Indonesian investors to explore investment opportunities in the country in the various sectors of agriculture, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, health, education, and tourism.

The call was made by Tanzania's Minister for Finance, Khamis Mussa Omary in a discussion with Indonesia's Ambassador to Tanzania, Tri Yogo Jatmiko Avetisyan, where the two countries discussed and agreed to strengthen cooperation in key economic and social sectors for the benefit of both countries.

During the meeting, Minister Omary expressed Tanzania's appreciation to the government of Indonesia for its long-standing support to various sectors of the Tanzanian economy, including mining, agriculture, and livestock, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1964.

According to the minister, Indonesia's commitment to promoting sustainable development and poverty reduction has significantly contributed to Tanzania's socio-economic transformation through financial assistance, technical expertise, and capacity-building programmes.

Ambassador Tri Yogo Jatmiko Avetisyan said that more than 170 Tanzanians have benefited from Indonesia's capacity-building programmes in sectors such as agriculture, livestock, energy, mining, fisheries, and finance.

He further reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations by expanding training and knowledge-sharing initiatives to enhance Tanzania's human capital and development outcomes.

This year marks 62 years of diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Indonesia.