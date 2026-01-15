Tanzania: Ms Mwinyi Cherishes Zanzibar's Contribution to Swahili Literature, Multicultural Exchange

Sharjah — Zanzibar's First Lady and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF), Mariam H. Mwinyi, has said that Zanzibar has a significant contribution to the development of literature and culture, citing the island's long history as a hub of cultural exchange.

Mrs Mwinyi made the remarks when officiating the Sharjah Festival of African Literature and Arts (SFAL 2026) in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, noting that Zanzibar's unique heritage was shaped by centuries of interaction through monsoon trade routes that linked Africa, the Arab world, the Indian subcontinent, and the Far East.

Additionally, she stated that Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to embody the concept of "Living Heritage," reflected in the daily lives of its people.

ALSO READ: Tanzania set to launch Universal Health Insurance within 100 days

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Moreover, she also reaffirmed the commitment of Zanzibar's President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, to safeguarding and promoting cultural heritage as a foundation for national identity, sustainable tourism, and inclusive development.

She also emphasized that culture and heritage are not merely historical assets but key resources for future development.

"A good example is seaweed farming, which stands as an intangible heritage that empowers coastal women and youth, and with this, more than 1,200 women and youth from Unguja and Pemba have benefited through value addition, capacity building, and improved market access," she said.

Furthermore, the First Lady commended the Sharjah Book Authority, under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, for organizing the vital platform that strengthens cultural cooperation between Africa and the Arab world, particularly within the Indian Ocean region.

At the festival, Zanzibar is represented by a special ZMBF delegation alongside artists and creatives who showcased a range of cultural works, including traditional handicrafts, Zanzibari door carvings, book writing and storytelling.