Tanzania: Singida BS Engage High Gear for League Restart

Dodoma — SINGIDA Black Stars (SBS) have wasted no time in shifting focus to domestic duties as they intensify preparations for the second round of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League, with a key away fixture against Dodoma Jiji scheduled for January 16 at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

SBS Spokesperson, Hussein Massanza, confirmed that the squad has been engaged in rigorous and well structured training sessions since returning from the Mapinduzi Cup, emphasising that the players are in peak condition and fully primed for the demanding fixtures ahead.

"The team has been in active preparation since returning from the Mapinduzi Cup. The players are in good condition and ready for the match," Massanza said.

He explained that maintaining consistent training after Mapinduzi Cup has been crucial in sustaining momentum built during pre-season and early competitive outings.

According to Massanza, the proactive approach has helped reduce injury risks, strengthen team cohesion, allow the technical bench to refine tactics and introduce new strategies.

"Such thorough preparation has a direct impact on performance, increasing our chances of achieving positive results and improving our position in the league standings," he added.

Massanza also acknowledged the challenges facing the club, noting that SBS are juggling multiple competitions, including the CAF Confederation Cup, alongside league commitments.

"We have a very tough schedule ahead. Apart from the league, we are also involved in CAF Confederation competitions. That is why the players had to return early and why we must continue preparing thoroughly for all upcoming tournaments," he explained.

The Singidabased side has already departed for Dodoma ahead of the Dodoma Jiji encounter, and will remain on the road after the match as they continue their campaign with another away fixture against JKT Tanzania on January 21 at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.