Tanzania: How Yanga Stroke Gold At Mapinduzi Cup Finale

Zanzibar — YOUNG Africans SC capped a memorable Mapinduzi Cup campaign by lifting the prestigious trophy and walking away with a handsome 150m/- prize following their triumph in Tuesday's final at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

The winners' purse represents a significant increase from previous editions of the Zanzibar-based tournament, where champions in the 2024 and 2025 competitions received 100m/- , underscoring the growing stature, competitiveness and commercial appeal of the Mapinduzi Cup.

Runners-up Azam FC were also well rewarded for their impressive run to the final, earning 100m/- for finishing second in the 2026 edition.

The tournament's prize money was sponsored by NMB Bank, the main sponsor of the Mapinduzi Cup, whose continued support has helped elevate the competition's profile both locally and regionally.

Beyond team accolades, the tournament also celebrated individual brilliance, with several players recognised for outstanding performances throughout the competition, including the final.

Azam FC goalkeeper, Aishi Manula, popularly known as 'Air Manula', was named Best Goalkeeper of the Mapinduzi Cup after producing a string of commanding displays.

His teammate, Jephte Kitambala, claimed the Top Scorer Award and walked away with the Golden Boot after finishing the tournament as its leading marksman.

Azam midfielder Twalib Nuru was also honoured, receiving a 2m/- cash prize from the main sponsor after being named Fair Play Player of the Tournament.

The award recognised his discipline, sportsmanship and consistent commitment to the principles of fair play.

However, the individual awards sparked debate, with Yanga Spokesperson, Ally Kamwe, expressing reservations over the decision to hand the Best Goalkeeper accolade to Manula.

While praising Yanga's overall performance and respecting the organisers' decision, Kamwe argued that Yanga goalkeeper, Abutwalib Mshery was more deserving of the honour, citing his flawless record throughout the competition.

"I respect the Mapinduzi Cup Organising Committee for awarding Aishi Manula and he played well in the final, no doubt," Kamwe said.

"But if you are looking for the best goalkeeper of the tournament, Abutwalib Mshery deserves it by more than 80 per cent. He is the goalkeeper who did not concede a single goal in all four matches he played, completing every 90 minutes."

Kamwe added that, although Mshery missed out on the official accolade, he remains the goalkeeper of the tournament in the eyes and hearts of Yanga supporters.