Uganda: Museveni Casts Vote in Rwakitura

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM presidential flagbearer and incumbent, has cast his vote at his designated polling station in Rwakitura, as Ugandans across the country participate in the 2026 general elections.

The President arrived amid tight security and was greeted by local officials and a few citizens, reflecting the significance of his vote in the nationwide electoral exercise.

Observers noted that Museveni's arrival marks one of the first high-profile votes of the day, drawing attention from both media and voters alike.

Speaking briefly before entering the polling station, officials confirmed that Museveni exercised his constitutional right to vote, joining millions of Ugandans in determining the country's leadership for the next term.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reassured citizens that all polling stations are operational, equipped with voting machines, ballot papers, and trained officials to ensure a smooth process.

Any minor technical or logistical challenges reported at some stations are being addressed in real-time to prevent disruption to voters.

Political analysts say that the early vote by high-profile figures, including the President, can set the tone for voter confidence and turnout in the country.

The EC continues to urge citizens to participate peacefully and follow instructions from polling officials to maintain order and transparency.

As voting continues across Uganda, the eyes of the nation and international observers remain on Rwakitura and other key polling stations, where citizens are exercising their democratic right to shape the country's political future.