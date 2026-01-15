Uganda: Bobi Wine Casts Ballot in Magere

National Unity Platform (NUP) Principal and Presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has cast his vote at his designated polling station in Magere, as Ugandans participate in the 2026 general elections.

Bobi Wine arrived at the polling station accompanied by his wife, Barbie Itungo, and was warmly received by local residents and supporters.

Observers noted that the couple's presence at the polls drew attention from both the media and voters, reflecting the high-profile nature of the presidential vote.

Speaking briefly before entering the polling station, Bobi Wine encouraged citizens to exercise their democratic right and participate peacefully in the electoral process. His message emphasised the importance of active civic engagement and the role of every voter in shaping Uganda's political future.

The Electoral Commission (EC) continues to monitor voting across the country, ensuring that all polling stations are operational and that voters can cast their ballots in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Authorities have reassured the public that any minor technical or logistical issues will be addressed promptly to avoid disruptions.

Political analysts say that the early voting of high-profile figures such as Bobi Wine may influence voter confidence and turnout, particularly in regions where party support is strong.

Citizens are urged to follow instructions from polling officials, maintain order at the stations, and report any challenges encountered during the voting process.

As polling continues nationwide, the eyes of the nation remain on key stations like Magere, where voters are exercising their constitutional right to determine the next leadership of the country.