Somalia Backs UN Resolution to Bolster Red Sea Security

15 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

United Nations — Somalia has voted in favour of a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at strengthening international efforts to safeguard security in the Red Sea, one of the world's most critical maritime corridors for global trade and energy exports, diplomats said.

Resolution 2812 focuses on growing threats to the strategic waterway amid a rise in incidents endangering commercial shipping, energy security and global supply chains. The Red Sea links multiple continents and is used daily by hundreds of vessels transporting oil, commercial goods and vital supplies.

Speaking during Security Council deliberations, Somali diplomats stressed that lasting maritime security cannot be achieved without full respect for the sovereignty of states bordering the Red Sea and without addressing the root causes of conflict and instability in the region.

"Temporary or piecemeal solutions are not sufficient," Somalia's representatives said, adding that underlying political, security and economic drivers of maritime threats must be confronted to ensure durable stability.

Somalia outlined key principles it believes are essential for sustainable security, including respect for the sovereignty and dignity of regional states, adherence to international law -- particularly maritime law governing commercial shipping and the rights of coastal nations -- and an end to practices that fuel insecurity.

The delegation warned that violations of international maritime norms create an environment of instability with global repercussions, disproportionately affecting vulnerable countries.

Mogadishu also emphasised that leadership of Red Sea security initiatives should rest primarily with coastal states, arguing they are the most directly affected and best placed to understand conditions on the ground.

"Responsible local leadership is central to any lasting solution," Somali diplomats said.

Somalia further called for strengthened, genuine international cooperation based on coordination, trust and intelligence-sharing to counter threats such as piracy, terrorism, illegal trafficking and other activities undermining maritime security.

