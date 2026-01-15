Somalia: Plane That Flew Yemen's Al-Zubaydi From Mogadishu Deepens Somalia-UAE Rift

Mogadishu — Fresh details have emerged about an aircraft that reportedly flew Yemen's southern separatist leader Aidarus al-Zubaydi out of Mogadishu while he was evading authorities in Yemen, a move that has fuelled tensions between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, sources said.

Al-Zubaydi, head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), was flown from Aden Adde International Airport aboard a Boeing 737-400, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Sources said the operation was facilitated by One Complete Service, a company reportedly owned by an individual identified as Yoonis, which is alleged to handle cargo operations for the UAE at Mogadishu airport and other locations in Somalia.

According to airport and security sources, UAE-linked cargo aircraft -- including Airbus A300F, IL-76D and Boeing 737-400 freighters -- are often unloaded by specialised staff linked to the company, with other airport workers barred from the cargo area on operating days.

The same sources said Yoonis recently arranged the departure of Al-Zubaydi from Mogadishu, an action that has contributed to a sharp diplomatic dispute between the Somali government and the UAE.

They further alleged that, on some occasions, cargo personally handled by Yoonis has entered Somalia under diplomatic seals marked as belonging to the UAE embassy.

Airport sources also identified an individual named Karaama as overseeing staff vetting and passport controls, saying he works closely with Yoonis in airport operations.

Neither the UAE nor the STC has publicly commented on the allegations. Somali authorities have yet to issue an official statement detailing the incident, but the episode comes amid strained relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi over security and sovereignty concerns.