Mauritius: Celebrate Valluvar Day

Usually January 15th - 16th Tamilians round the world celebrate Pongol...In India Valluvar Day is celebrated around 15th or 16th January as part of the second day of the tamil month "Thai". Why is Valluvar celebrated? Well before the western civilizations started to honour poets the tamils were doing so since centuries. And it is not a surprise that the tamil poet Saint Thiruvalluvar creator of the Thirukural is celebrated with a lot of dignity and solemnity. Why? It is to commemorate Valluvar's immense contribution to literature and philosophy. The Thirukural is a classic text on ethics and life.

Valluvar day is celebrated to promote humanity, morality, humility which is found in his work. Thus, making his profound teachings very relevant today.

The Thirukural is a collection of 1330 couplets divided into three sections virtue (Aram) wealth and politics (poral) and love (Kamam). The Thirukural was translated in french by Mr Sungeelee in the late 70's and I translated the first two sections in Kreol which I published when I was Attorney General.

The Thirukural is a masterpiece of ethics, politics, love and offers universal wisdom on virtuous living that transcends religion, culture, language. It is because of its profound philosophical teachings that the Thirukural guides us human beings towards moral excellence and social justice.

Valluvar is claimed by many and since decades as a patron saint in Tamil Nadu by bus and lorry drivers.

Valluvar born six centuries before Christ challenged the notion of caste. Valluvar stated "one is not great because of one's birth in a noble family; one is not low because of one's low birth" a great revolutionary concept for the time he was living. However, it is apposite to note that the concept of caste is alien to the Dravidian culture and was brought by the Brahmins coming from the north..

The Thirukural consists 1330 couplets (known as kurals) divided into 133 chapters. And the genius behind his writings, to be more precise, behind each kural is that every kural is seven words long, four in the first line and three in the second line...This is why some linguists have said that even Shakespeare did not do such a feat..

133 chapters and that's why his stone-stature is 133 foot long and stands at Kanya Kumari lie where the Indian ocean, Arabian sea and bay of Bengal meet. Universality of his teachings!

Is it an Hindu work? Thirukural is uniquely secular and universal. That's why different religious group (hindus - Jains - Buddhists) claim him as their own but we know that Valluvar who led a divine life can't be put in "religious cage".

His life

Very little is known about his life. I have searched and even discussed that issued while travelling with missile man President of India Dr Abdul kalam during his State visit to Mauritius but to no avail. He is believed to have lived in Madurai (presently Chennai and the yestercentury) name was Mylapore. Some historians described him as a humble weaver of humble origins. He was married to Vasuki whom he treated his equal and Vasuki is revered in tamil Nadu as a model of virtue and devotion. Despite being of humble origins, he balanced worldly life with spiritual depth.

Valluvar will be garlanded by many organisations during the Pongol period and I earnestly pray that we all take some inspirations from Valluvar to live an ethical life.

May our politicians find some time to read Valluvar's kural whose teachings remain timeless because they focus on practical morality such as the importance of kindness, gratitude, honesty and self-control.

But in Mauritius, I can only pray and hope..