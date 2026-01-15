Uganda: Voting Time Extended By One Hour Nationwide Following Late Starts

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended polling hours from the earlier communicated 4:00pm to 5:00pm following delays that affected the start of voting at several polling stations across the country.

The announcement was made by EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, who said the decision was taken to ensure that all eligible voters are given adequate time to cast their ballots after logistical and technical challenges disrupted the opening of polls in some areas.

Justice Byabakama explained that the delays were mainly caused by the late arrival of election materials and technical issues with voter verification equipment, which slowed down the voting process in parts of the country.

He emphasized that extending polling hours was necessary to protect voters' rights and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

"The extension is intended to compensate for time lost earlier in the day and to make sure that no voter is disenfranchised because of delays that were beyond their control," the EC chairperson said.

The Electoral Commission reassured the public that polling stations will remain open until 5:00pm, and that voters who are already in line by closing time will be allowed to vote in accordance with electoral guidelines.

Political observers have welcomed the move, noting that it could help ease congestion at polling stations and improve voter confidence, especially in areas where voting started late.

The EC has urged voters to remain calm, follow instructions from polling officials, and continue participating peacefully as voting continues nationwide. Security agencies have also been directed to support the extended polling period to ensure order and safety at all polling stations.

As the country moves closer to the close of polling, election officials say they remain committed to delivering a free, fair, and transparent election.