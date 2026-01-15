Kenya: Ambani Outlines AFC Leopards' Plans in January Transfer Window

- AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says the club will not be active in the ongoing January transfer window.

The gaffer says he is satisfied with the players at his disposal and as such, does not want to tinker much with the squad.

"So far, I am satisfied with the squad and so I don't think we will be that active in the transfer market. I don't want to make so much changes because that might antagonise the players who are already in the team and disrupt our good rhythm," the former AFC Leopards striker said.

The 12-time Kenya Premier League champions are presently enjoying a fairytale period in which they sit perched at the top of the log with 30 points.

Ambani, who was part of the team that won Ingwe's last league title in 1998, has continuously baptised 2025/26 as the season in which they will end their 28-year-search for glory.

Their latest emphatic statement on the same was a 4-0 drubbing of fellow title challengers, Tusker FC, in a one-sided encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

The star of the show was Ugandan Samuel Ssenyonjo who scored his first-ever hattrick in the top flight.

Ambani believes that the former Express FC hitman is coming into form at the right time.

"He started off quite slow but we have been nurturing him and helping him to gel with the team. We had to ensure that he does not allow himself to bow to the pressure but to play freely. He is getting better at just the right time and has given us something we were lacking upfront," the coach said.

The gaffer will be hoping that the former Uganda Under 20 striker will continue producing the goodies when they face APS Bomet in their next tie on Saturday.