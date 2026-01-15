Kenya: Why Harambee Stars Defender Is Yet to Debut for Gor Mahia

- Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor remains guarded on why Mohammed Siraj is yet to make his bow for the team.

The Ghanaian says the former Bandari left-back is undergoing difficulties that have thus far prevented him from taking to the pitch.

"He is one of us...at the moment, there is a little bit of difficulties. He is a good boy and we will help him to improve," Akonnor said.

Siraj penned a new deal with the 21-time Kenya Premier League champions at the beginning of the 2025/26 season, following a stellar season with the dockers.

He was also part of the national team that made it to the quarters of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in August last year, particularly featuring in matches against Zambia and Madagascar.

However, he is yet to don the green and white of K'Ogalo, with youngster Bryton Onyona preferred in the starting XI.

His prolonged absence has raised questions as is the same case for ex-AFC Leopards' Lewis Bandi who is yet to make his competitive debut for the side.

One player, though, who has immediately been thrown straight into action is Jackson Dwang' who made his debut against Shabana at the Gusii Stadium, over the weekend.

The former Posta Rangers midfielder signed on the dotted line for K'Ogalo last week was brought into the game in the first half to replace the injured Ben Stanley Omondi.

Following the departure of talisman Austine Odhiambo to Lebanon, Akonnor is confident Dwang' will lessen the blow of losing the pivotal creator - who led Gor to two league titles in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

"He has not been with us and so we had to manage his fitness levels. At least we have a fair idea of what he can do...he did his best because he is a fantastic player. We brought him here for a good reason and that must show itself," the former Ghana national team coach explained.

Concerning Ben Stanley, the gaffer is optimistic that his injury is not serious.

The Ghanaian is further keen to rotate the squad to avoid further injuries, amid a busy schedule.

"We need to rest a number of players. We have to play six matches in January...so far we have played twice and we have four more to go," he said.

Gor take to the pitch on Wednesday against high-flying Murang'a Seal who are on a 10-match unbeaten run.