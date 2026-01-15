Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva, Gx Foundation Boss Discuss Health Sector Partnership

15 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva, on Thursday, January 15, received a delegation led by Leung Chun-Ying, Chairman of the GX Foundation, for discussions on potential collaboration in the health sector.

The talks focused on opportunities to strengthen the health system through partnership with the Hong Kong-based charitable organisation, which provides global medical and public health assistance, particularly in underserved regions.

Established in 2018, the GX Foundation operates as a non-governmental organisation delivering medical and public health support across Asia, Africa, Central America, and the South Pacific. Its current areas of operation include Senegal, Mauritania, Djibouti, Cambodia, Laos, Honduras, Fiji, and Vanuatu.

If the collaboration materialises, Rwanda can benefit from the foundation's work in preventing avoidable health conditions such as cataract-related blindness, controlling vector-borne diseases, improving environmental health, and strengthening emergency health risk management.

The foundation also focuses on building local and global capacity through training, cross-border partnerships, community knowledge transfer, and close collaboration with governments and health institutions.

The discussions come amid long-standing cooperation between Rwanda and China, which spans more than five decades across various sectors, including infrastructure, mining, education, health, ICT, transport, tourism, agriculture, and defence and security.

China is among Rwanda's largest trading partners and remains one of the country's leading project contractors.

