Mozambique: Over Six Million Dollars Channeled to Sovereign Fund

Maputo — The Bank of Mozambique, in its role as regulator of the national financial system, has announced that the country's Sovereign Wealth Fund recorded, up to 12 January, a market valuation of 6.5 million US dollars.

The Bank of Mozambique is responsible for the operational management of the Fund, including investment of its resources on international financial markets. Currently, the revenue for the fund comes from the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in offshore areas one and four of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. In future, other oil and gas projects are expected to channel revenue to the fund.

Under the legal framework for the fund, the Central Bank's tasks are to maximize the benefits from revenues from natural resources, strengthen macro-economic and budgetary stability, and create a sustainable base for future savings and wealth accumulation.

This means that the Sovereign Fund coffers now have 116.4 million dollars, an increase of 6.5 million US dollars compared to the initial capital of almost 110 million dollars, which was deposited on 10 December 2025, when the fund became operational.

"On 9 January 2026, the date marking 30 days of management of that bank account, a market value of USD 116,446,415.78 was recorded, an increase of USD 6,473,870.06 in relation to the initial capital. In the following three days, the Fund produced an additional USD 35,395.62', reads a report made public on the Central Bank's website.

According to the document, the Fund was appreciating, on average, by 197,250.48 dollars per day.

"The management of the Fund's portfolio follows a conservative and diversified approach, based on strategic benchmarks that favor low-risk and high-liquidity instruments. The portfolio management strictly observes the restrictions defined in the Fund's Investment Policy', reads the document.

