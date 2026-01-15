East Africa: Sudan Joint Force Claims Recapture of Jargeira in North Darfur From RSF

North Darfur — The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements has announced that it carried out a successful and 'high-quality' military operation on Tuesday, in coordination with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Popular Resistance, resulting in the full recapture of the Jargeira area and its surroundings in North Darfur. In a statement, the Joint Force said the operation led to the complete liberation of Jargeira and neighbouring areas, restoring them to government control.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had claimed in a statement issued on Saturday that they had seized control of Jargeira following fierce fighting, during which they alleged that more than 370 fighters described as 'remnants' and members of the Islamic Movement's army were killed.

Speaking on Tuesday, the official spokesperson for the Joint Force, Major Mutawakkil Ali, the Abuja Agreement representative, said that the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Joint Force, and the Popular Resistance succeeded in liberating Jargeira in North Darfur and repelling what he described as a 'rebel militia'. He added that RSF elements fled southwards towards Kulbus in West Darfur after suffering heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

According to the statement, the joint forces seized 20 fully equipped combat vehicles during the operation, destroyed a further 15 vehicles completely, and captured a number of RSF fighters.

The Joint Force affirmed that Jargeira has 'returned to the embrace of the homeland' after a period under RSF control. It also reiterated its full commitment to the protection of civilians, ensuring their safety, creating suitable conditions for the safe and stable return of residents to liberated areas, and preventing any violations that could threaten civilian security or property.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, in North Darfur's towns of Jargeira and Mastura, the RSF and the Joint Forces issued conflicting statements, each claiming victory in fierce battles. With no independent access to the area, Radio Dabanga could not verify the claims.

The Joint Force accused the RSF of killing and kidnapping civilians after the fighting, leaving 19 people dead in Jargeira, in what it described as a serious breach of international humanitarian law.