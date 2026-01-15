Sudan: Eastern Sudan Movements Alliance Declares Readiness to Continue Security Agreements With Sudan Government

Kassala — The Leadership Council of the Eastern Sudan Movements Alliance has announced its full readiness to proceed with the security-related issues agreed upon with the government, with the aim of preserving security and stability in the region and protecting the eastern territory. The alliance did not specify the nature of these agreements.

Khalid Mohammed Osman, Secretary of the Leadership Council, said the council held a lengthy meeting on Monday during which it reaffirmed its commitment to the unity of Sudan and the integrity of its territory. The meeting also stressed the principle of consolidating the state, safeguarding its institutions, and defending the security and safety of the Sudanese people.

The alliance further emphasised its determination to defend land and honour, and to confront any attempts to target the Eastern Sudan region.

Osman confirmed the continuation of the alliance's political activities, the completion of its administrative and organisational procedures, and efforts to expand the alliance to include all stakeholders in the region. He underlined the importance of promoting a culture of dialogue, respect for differing opinions, and the defence of unity and a shared destiny.

The alliance is composed of five armed movements: the Beja Congress led by Musa Mohammed Ahmed; the Eastern Sudan Liberation Movement led by Ibrahim Dunya; the National Movement led by Mohammed Taher Beitay; the National Front led by Mohammed Saleh Akkad; and the Free Lions led by Mohammed Abid. The alliance signed its charter on 25 December during celebrations marking the second anniversary of the founding of the Eastern Sudan Liberation Movement.

The alliance was initially formed by three movements before being expanded to include the Free Lions and the National Front.

These forces receive military training in camps inside Eritrean territory under Eritrean supervision. The movements have declared neutrality in the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Other movements, also trained in Eritrea, have announced their alignment with the army during the current conflict, including the Eastern Brigade Forces led by Al-Amin Dawoud.

Ibrahim Dunya, leader of the Eastern Sudan Liberation Forces, previously made statements rejecting the participation of his forces in the ongoing war, sparking widespread controversy in Eastern Sudan.