Kenya: Mamy Eyewear Wins Backing From Japan's Ikemori Venture Support

Kenyan optical retail startup Mamy Eyewear has secured strategic investment from Japan-based family office Ikemori Venture Support as it looks to expand its footprint across East Africa.

The funding amount was not disclosed. Mamy Eyewear said the investment will support regional growth and strengthen operations as demand for affordable eyecare services rises across the region.

Founded to address limited access to quality eyewear, Mamy operates a vertically integrated retail model that combines in-store eye testing, frame design, and fast delivery. The company offers free AI-powered eye exams and delivers prescription glasses in as little as 2 hours, with prices starting at $15.

Founder and chief executive Antoine Drouet said the partnership brings both capital and strategic expertise in consumer and retail businesses. Ikemori Venture Support focuses on impact-driven consumer and technology ventures across Africa and Asia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mamy Eyewear operates a network of modern optical stores and uses a direct-to-consumer approach to reduce costs and improve service speed. The company said the model allows it to scale while maintaining affordability and consistent quality.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

Eyecare remains under-served across much of Africa, where millions lack access to affordable glasses despite growing urban populations and rising screen use. Traditional optical services are often slow, expensive, and fragmented. Startups like Mamy Eyewear are applying retail technology and vertical integration to close that gap. By controlling testing, production, and distribution, companies can cut prices and improve turnaround times, making eyecare more accessible to mass-market consumers. Interest from Asian family offices reflects growing cross-border investment into African consumer health businesses. Investors are drawn to models that combine essential services with clear unit economics and regional expansion potential. East Africa has emerged as a key testing ground for such models due to its dense urban centers and improving retail infrastructure. If execution holds, Mamy Eyewear could become a regional platform for eyecare, positioning optical retail as both a healthcare and consumer growth opportunity.