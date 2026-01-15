Kenya: UK-Kenya Tech Hub Backs New Initiative to Boost Early-Stage Capital

UK-Kenya Tech Hub has partnered with Viktoria Ventures and local ecosystem players to launch Startup 360 Connect, an initiative aimed at strengthening Kenya's early-stage investment pipeline by linking founders, investors, and market access.

The programme brings together Viktoria Ventures, Anza Village, and POV to address gaps in angel investing and founder readiness. At its core is the Startup 360 Connect Angel Leads Programme, delivered by Viktoria Ventures, which focuses on training angel investors and enabling structured syndication.

Participants receive practical training in deal evaluation and syndicate formation and commit $1,000 each into a syndicated investment at the end of the programme. Investment decisions are made collectively by syndicate members.

Founder development is delivered through Startup School Kenya, led by Anza Village in collaboration with the UK-Kenya Tech Hub and industry partners. Startups graduating from the programme move directly into the Angel Leads pipeline, linking founder readiness with capital deployment.

The initiative also includes POV's GrowthPath pillar, which exposes startups and investors to UK market entry dynamics.

The Angel Leads Programme will run from February to June 2026, with applications open until January 30.

Key Takeaways

Startup 360 Connect reflects a shift in Kenya's tech ecosystem from founder-only support toward balanced capital formation. While startup creation has accelerated, early-stage capital has lagged, leaving many companies underfunded after initial traction. By combining investor training, mandatory capital commitments, and a pipeline of investment-ready founders, the programme aims to move beyond awareness into execution. The $1,000 commitment model lowers barriers to entry while encouraging disciplined syndication. The UK linkage adds a cross-border dimension, helping investors and founders understand pathways to international expansion without relying solely on foreign capital. This approach strengthens local ownership while maintaining global connectivity. If successful, Startup 360 Connect could serve as a template for other African markets seeking to deepen angel investing capacity and reduce dependence on sporadic seed funding, creating a more predictable foundation for early-stage growth.