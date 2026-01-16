Uganda: EC Urges Calm As Voting Continues Amid Bvvk Breakdowns

The Electoral Commission (EC) has directed all returning officers to ensure that voting proceeds uninterrupted in areas where biometric voter verification kits (BVVKs) failed to function, as it called on candidates, their agents and supporters to remain calm and tolerant throughout the electoral process.

Speaking on Thursday, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama said the Commission had received complaints from different parts of the country regarding the failure of BVVKs to start, causing delays at some polling stations.

"Uganda EC received complaints of failure of BVVKs in some areas," Justice Byabakama said.

"Accordingly, the Commission took the decision and guided all returning officers that where BVVKs fail to start, the voting process must start immediately using the voters' register, guided by the electoral guidelines."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He emphasized that the biometric machines are intended to support the process but should not prevent eligible voters from exercising their right to vote. The use of the voters' register, he explained, is a lawful alternative provided for under electoral procedures to ensure continuity and fairness.

Justice Byabakama also appealed for restraint and tolerance among political stakeholders as voting and counting continue.

"The Electoral Commission wishes to call all candidates, their agents and supporters to keep calm and be tolerant," he said, noting that peaceful conduct is essential for a credible election.

On the next phase of the process, the EC chairperson confirmed that tallying of results will begin immediately as results start coming in from polling stations.

"The tallying of results will start as soon as they become available from today, Thursday, 15th January 2026, and conclude on 17th January 2026 before 5pm," he said.

The EC has reiterated its commitment to transparency and adherence to the law, assuring the public that all votes cast will be counted in line with established electoral guidelines, despite the technical challenges experienced at some polling stations.