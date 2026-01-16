Uganda: NRM Claims 17 Unopposed MP Seats Ahead of 2026 Polls

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has confirmed that 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) have been elected unopposed for parliamentary positions ahead of Uganda's 2026 general elections.

These candidates, representing various constituencies across the country, automatically secured their seats after no challengers filed nominations to contest against them.

This development ensures that the NRM maintains a strong presence in Parliament even before the polling begins.

Political analysts say unopposed victories provide the ruling party with a strategic advantage, consolidating its influence in parliamentary decision-making and shaping the broader electoral landscape.

The Electoral Commission continues to prepare for polling in constituencies where elections are still contested, urging voters, candidates, and party agents to adhere to electoral guidelines for a free, fair, and credible election.