Uganda: Byabakama - Polling Station Results Restricted to District Tally Centre

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has clarified that envelopes containing election results from polling stations will only be opened at designated district tally centres, and not at sub-county levels, as Uganda continues with the 2026 General Election process.

Addressing the media, Justice Byabakama emphasised that the procedure is aimed at safeguarding the integrity, transparency, and credibility of the electoral process. He noted that strict adherence to tallying guidelines is essential to prevent interference with results and to maintain public confidence in the electoral system.

"The envelopes containing the results from polling stations can only be opened at district tally centres and not at sub-county level," Justice Byabakama stated, warning that any deviation from the established process would be treated as a violation of electoral laws and regulations.

The EC chairperson described the 2026 General Election as another important milestone in Uganda's democratic journey, highlighting the progress made over the years in strengthening electoral systems and institutions.

He commended election officials, security agencies, political parties, candidates, observers, and voters for their participation and cooperation during the polling exercise.

"This election presents another significant milestone in our electoral journey. I wish to extend my appreciation to all stakeholders for their commitment and cooperation," he said.

Justice Byabakama also reassured the public that the Electoral Commission remains committed to delivering a free, fair, and transparent election outcome.

He urged all stakeholders to remain calm and patient as the tallying process continues, noting that results will be announced in accordance with the law once verification is complete.

As tallying gets underway across the country, the EC has called on candidates and their supporters to respect the established procedures and allow electoral officials to carry out their duties without interference.