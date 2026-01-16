South Africa: Limpopo Mother Rescued From Tree As Floods Sweep Away Her Young Son

A mother was rescued by helicopter after being trapped in a tree while her young son was swept away by floods in Mbaula Village.

Rescue teams are still searching for the missing child as floods damage homes, roads and schools across Limpopo.

A Limpopo mother spent hours trapped in a tree after watching her four-year-old son swept away by floodwaters.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in Mbaula Village outside Giyani.

Olgah Shivambu and her son Siyanda Baloyi were trying to escape rising water when the child slipped while climbing the tree.

He lost his grip and was carried away by the strong current.

Shivambu remained stuck in the tree for several hours as floodwaters continued to rise.

She was later rescued by a South African National Defence Force helicopter and taken to Maphutha Malatji Hospital in Phalaborwa.

Rescue teams are still searching for Siyanda.

Other family members were rescued by community members after being trapped on the roof of their home as water rose to waist height across the village.

Even the home of local chief Mthikhulu has been flooded.

The South African National Defence Force has deployed two helicopters to help evacuate families trapped by the floods.

Officials say it is still unclear how many people are affected because some areas remain inaccessible.

Heavy rains have hit parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga since Sunday.

Two houses have collapsed and many walls and fences have been damaged.

Major roads, including the R71 between Lulekani and Phalaborwa, have been closed.

Schools in Mopani and Vhembe districts will remain closed until Monday while authorities assess damage to roads, bridges and school buildings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the affected areas later on Thursday.

Mopani executive mayor Pule Shayi has urged residents to remain calm and alert as rescue operations continue.