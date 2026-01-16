South Africa: Dumisani Khumalo Says Police in Gauteng Worked for Criminals

Crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo says many Gauteng police officers worked for criminal cartels.

Khumalo accuses Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of blocking key crime fighting units and reforms.

The head of crime intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, told an ad hoc parliamentary committee that almost the entire South African Police Service in Gauteng was working for a cartel.

He was speaking as part of an inquiry into corruption, political interference and criminal influence in the justice system.

Khumalo said when he took over crime intelligence, the unit was broken.

He told MPs it was badly run, with weak controls, misuse of resources and irregular appointments.

He said his job was to fix the unit so it could protect ordinary people. This included tightening systems and strengthening the legal framework that guides crime intelligence work.

Khumalo said these changes were not welcomed and faced resistance from inside the police. He told the committee that progress was later disrupted by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Khumalo said the minister ordered the political killings task team to be disbanded and froze crime intelligence appointments without consultation.

He said this left key posts empty and damaged both operations and reform efforts.

Khumalo explained that the political killings task team was created in 2018 through the President's inter ministerial committee to deal with political murders.

He said it was not formed because of a commission of inquiry.

He highlighted two key dates, 6 December 2024 and 31 December 2024. On 6 December, the task team arrested Katiso Molefe. On 31 December, Khumalo said the minister issued a letter ordering the task team to be disbanded.

He told MPs the Molefe arrest was the hardest operation the task team ever carried out.

Without the task team, Khumalo said, Molefe would not be under arrest today.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba attended the committee sitting.

Khumalo appeared before MPs without a legal team, but was supported by senior officials.