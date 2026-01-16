South Africa: KZN News Bites - IFP Slams Death Threats Against KZN Premier

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Pietermaritzburg: The Inkatha Freedom Party in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature condemns in the strongest possible terms the vile and dangerous death threats directed at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, which are circulating openly on social media and explicitly calling for the Premier's death. This constitutes a reckless incitement to violence and a direct attack on democratic governance. IFP said on Thursday that it is deeply concerned that these threats have emerged at a time when the Premier is receiving widespread praise across South Africa, following KwaZulu-Natal's achievement of first place nationally in the matric results. This performance reflects decisive leadership, accountability and a commitment to excellence in governance, raising serious questions about the motivation behind these threats.

Ulundi: KwaZulu-Natal Traditional Affairs Minister Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi on Wednesday convened the first day of a two-day series of focused one-on-one meetings with municipalities aimed at improving audit performance and strengthening financial governance across the province. The sessions are taking place at the Mayville Cogta Offices. These meetings form part of the department's broader commitment to enhancing accountability, stabilising municipal financial management and supporting municipalities to progress towards clean audit status.

eThekwini: The eThekwini Municipality and the African National Congress in the region are mourning the death of councillor and Deputy Regional Coordinator Ntombifuthi Cheryl Sisoka, who passed away on Tuesday following a short illness. She was 53. eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sisoka's family, friends and comrades, describing her death as a significant loss to the city and the broader liberation movement. Sisoka served as the whip of the Community Services Committee after being elected as a councillor following the 2021 local government elections. Prior to entering public office, she was a municipal employee, having worked in the Office of the Chairperson of Human Settlements and Infrastructure, and later in the Economic Development and Planning Unit.