South Africa: Zulu Royal Family Heads to Mexico to Back Bafana Bafana

Prince Sbo Zulu says the Zulu royal family will travel to Mexico on 14 May to support Bafana Bafana as they represent South Africa on the world stage.

The Mexico versus South Africa World Cup match is expected to attract huge interest, with tickets in high demand from local fans and travelling supporters.

The Zulu royal family is preparing to cross the Atlantic to show support for Bafana Bafana in Mexico.

Prince Sbo Zulu, from the oQathaqatheni royal houses in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, confirmed the trip.

He told Scrolla.Africa the family wants to stand behind the national football team as they take on Mexico at the World Cup.

Prince Sbo said the players deserve support from home because they are carrying the hopes of the country.

"We will definitely show our support to the team because they are representing the country," he said.

The prince said the trip has been planned well in advance.

He added that travelling abroad is not new for him, as he regularly visits European countries.

According to Prince Sbo, the group will leave South Africa on 14 May.

The match between Mexico and South Africa is expected to be one of the most popular games of the tournament.

Football fans believe tickets will be hard to get, with strong demand from Mexican supporters and South Africans travelling to the World Cup.

Mexico is known as a football-loving nation, while Bafana Bafana's return to the World Cup has sparked excitement back home.

Supporters from both countries are famous for their colour, noise and passion in the stands.

This has made the match attractive not only to local fans but also to neutrals following the tournament.

For the Zulu royal family, the journey is about national pride and showing visible support for the team on an international stage.

Prince Sbo said they want the players to feel encouraged when they walk onto the field in Mexico.