Ethiopia: Govt Took Deliberate, Far-Reaching Measures to Strengthen Finance & Economic Institutions - PM Abiy

15 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government has taken deliberate and far-reaching measures to strengthen Ethiopia's finance and economic institutions.

Institution building and readiness are core responsibilities of government, he added.

Writing about the Finance Forward Ethiopia conference he attended today, the PM said the high-level forum convened the nation's key public finance and financial-sector institutions to evaluate the progress of the ongoing national reform agenda.

The conference provided a vital platform served to highlight progress in fiscal management, monetary and financial sector reform, revenue administration, and capital market development.

Additionally, the premier stated that strides in investment governance and public enterprise reform were noted as central to the national agenda.

PM Abiy further emphasized the vital role of coordination and connectivity in sustaining reform momentum and advancing Ethiopia's broader economic transformation agenda.

