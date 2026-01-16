Ethiopia Records Major Macroeconomic Gains Following Homegrown Reforms, Says Finance Minister

15 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has made significant progress in stabilizing its macroeconomic environment and strengthening public finances following the implementation of wide-ranging economic reforms over the past seven years, according to Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide.

Speaking on at the Finance Forward Ethiopia conference, the minister said Ethiopia faced severe macroeconomic pressures seven years ago, including deep imbalances, a heavy debt burden, foreign-exchange shortages, and market instability.

He noted that the government's Home-Grown Economic Reform programs were introduced to address these challenges and have since delivered tangible results.

As a result, Ethiopia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, supported by stronger and more modern public institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the key outcomes of the reforms, Minister Ahmed said government revenue-- including external inflows--has increased fivefold, while tax revenue has risen by 400 percent.

Overall government revenue has grown by 446 percent compared to its 2010 level.

In addition, Ethiopia mobilized a total of 25 billion US dollars in external resources over the past seven years.

Budget allocations to poverty-focused sectors have quadrupled compared to 2010 levels, reflecting the government's emphasis on inclusive growth.

The minister also highlighted improvements in fiscal discipline, noting that the fiscal deficit was reduced from 2.5 percent in 2010 to 0.9 percent in 2017.

"These reforms have enabled the design of strong, innovative, and efficient strategies to enhance government revenue and ensure macroeconomic stability," Ahmed Shide said.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.