Ethiopia's Conducive Investment Climate Attracting High-Tech Industries, Says Industry Minister

Addis Ababa — The favorable business environment created by the government has been attracting high-tech industries that generate huge foreign exchange, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said.

Following his visit to the Huajian Special Economic Zone, the Minister said the visit was mainly aimed at inspecting industries engaged in the investment sector, identify the assistance they need and extend the necessary support.

Recalling the engagement of investors in few limited investment alternatives in the past, he added that there is now a growing interest in investing in modern, technology-based investments.

The implementation of a policy that encourages investment by the government, the improvement in electricity supply, and deployment of qualified human resource in the sector are among the reasons for the increased interest in investing in Ethiopia, Melaku noted.

As a result, Ethiopia's foreign exchange earnings from investment has been surging, he said, citing as an example the Toyo Solar Plant that recently started operation in Hawassa Industrial Park, generating 55 million USD in just six months.

The Minister further stated that Digital Ethiopia 2030 has brought huge opportunities for the industry sector.

The strategy will enable industries to increase their production by using high technology, ensure quality, and enhance competitiveness and accessibility in the global market.

According to the Minister, trainings are being provided for actors in the sector so as to enable the factories carry out their endeavors with the support of digital technology.

Huajian Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Vice President, Teferi Melesse said a company that produces solar cells has started operating in the Special Economic Zone.

The company will carry out its activities in two phases, he stated, adding that in the first phase it plans to earn 100 million USD by supplying solar cells to the US market.