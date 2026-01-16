Ethiopia: EU, Member States Remain Reliable Partners of Ethiopia - FM Gedion

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos said the European Union and its member states remain reliable partners of Ethiopia, describing the relationship as a critical partnership grounded in shared values and aspirations.

The Minister received European External Action Service Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Olof Skoog, at his office today.

Gedion highlighted Ethiopia's efforts toward regional integration, noting alignment with the European Union's Global Gateway initiative, and expressed the country's commitment to advancing economic integration within the region.

Referring to the ongoing macroeconomic reforms, he welcomed European companies taking advantage of Ethiopia's favorable business climate and encouraged further investment.

Deputy Secretary-General Skoog reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the European Union, emphasizing EU's support for Ethiopia's economic reforms and congratulating the country on its upcoming role as host of COP32 in 2027.

He also expressed the EU's readiness to cooperate on ongoing and future initiatives.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion further covered regional peace and security, with both sides agreeing to continue working together on areas of common interest.