Ethiopia: PM Abiy Attending Finance Forward Ethiopia Conference

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in attendance at the Finance Forward Ethiopia conference where six major institutions shaping the nation's financial and revenue systems present and assess their performance to date.

The institutions will unveil their strategic priorities for the next five years, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Over the past five years, Ethiopia has undertaken far-reaching macroeconomic reforms that have delivered tangible progress in expanding financial inclusion.

From the shift to a market-based foreign exchange regime, to the rollout of home-grown economic reforms and the digitalization of payment systems, these years have been defined by bold and commendable government actions aimed at strengthening competitiveness across the financial sector.