Ethiopia: PM Abiy Attending Finance Forward Ethiopia Conference

15 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in attendance at the Finance Forward Ethiopia conference where six major institutions shaping the nation's financial and revenue systems present and assess their performance to date.

The institutions will unveil their strategic priorities for the next five years, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Over the past five years, Ethiopia has undertaken far-reaching macroeconomic reforms that have delivered tangible progress in expanding financial inclusion.

From the shift to a market-based foreign exchange regime, to the rollout of home-grown economic reforms and the digitalization of payment systems, these years have been defined by bold and commendable government actions aimed at strengthening competitiveness across the financial sector.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.