South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Visit Flood-Hit Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Limpopo this afternoon to assess the damage to the flood-stricken area.

The President will also assess government's response to the province where recent heavy rainfall and flooding has claimed the lives of at least 19 people.

"The President's thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones; people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations who have lost property," the Presidency said.

The provincial government has already deployed rescue teams to flooded areas which include the Vhembe, Mopani, parts of Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn Districts.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of further disruptive rain in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to persist for the next two days over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga due to the tropical weather system.

"Weather models indicate another 100-200mm accumulated rainfall over the next two days, in regions that are already saturated with overflowing rivers and dams. As a result, the expected rainfall will lead to a high likelihood of severe flooding related impacts," the SAWS said.